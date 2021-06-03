3 released WWE Superstars who should go to AEW and 2 who should not

AEW recently announced the signing of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The World's Strongest Man will serve as a talent scout and coach, as well as a broadcast analyst for the upcoming AEW Rampage show on TNT.

Mark Henry is just the latest ex-WWE star to become 'All Elite.' Other names who have made the switch from WWE to AEW include Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Christian Cage, Mr. Brodie Lee, Matt Hardy and Miro.

In recent months, WWE has released several talents as part of its unfortunate annual post-WrestleMania spring cleaning/budget cuts. Several of the names let go by the company certainly surprised members of the WWE Universe as they either had a plethora of talent/potential or were being regularly utilized on WWE television.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Nowadays, immediately after a WWE Superstar gets released, the question becomes 'will they sign with AEW?'

However, All Elite Wrestling isn't necessarily the best option for every professional wrestler in their post-WWE career. In certain cases a promotion other than AEW could be considered a "better fit" for the talent.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at two released WWE Superstars who should go to AEW and three who should not.

#5 Braun Strowman (Should go to AEW)

Braun Strowman was a shocking inclusion amongst the names released by WWE earlier this week

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was shockingly released by WWE earlier this week. The move came as a surprise to many within the WWE Universe as the Monster Among Men was still being featured heavily on Monday Night RAW.

Braun Strowman was even competing for the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in one of the featured matches at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view last month.

While it's been reported that Strowman's large contract may be the reason behind his release during a time in which WWE is looking to cut costs, it is still shocking none the less.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

After the initial shock of hearing the former Wyatt Family member's WWE release, the immediate question turned to "Where does Braun Strowman go next?"

A major player for the last six years on WWE television, Braun Strowman will no doubt be an incredibly valuable commodity for any professional wrestling company that he chooses to sign for. Strowman is a former Universal Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, Greatest Royal Rumble winner and holds the record for the most single eliminations in a Royal Rumble match.

Given his pedigree and name recognition, it appears to be a no-brainer that AEW would be interested in signing the Monster Among Men. Many have been critical of WWE's booking of Braun Strowman over the years. Perhaps a move to AEW will be exactly what Strowman needs to recapture the momentum that he has lost in recent years on WWE television.

