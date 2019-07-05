2 Superstars The Undertaker should face at SummerSlam and 2 Superstars he shouldn't

The Phenom

The Undertaker made a shocking return on RAW last week when he saved Roman Reigns from Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The Phenom will now team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Shane and Drew at Extreme Rules.

The Undertaker's last fight was at Super ShowDown where he locked horns with Goldberg in a dream match, however, the match didn't live up to the hype. Subsequently, the Deadman came to rescue Roman Reigns as the latter was put in a Handicap Match on RAW.

Since Undertaker will be part of Extreme Rules, he is likely to compete at SummerSlam, which is just one month away. SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views and Undertaker's inclusion could be a major boost. It will be interesting to see who will face the Phenom at SummerSlam. Some Superstars deserve to face the Deadman, while some Superstars are not suitable to have a match with The Undertaker.

Here we discuss two Superstars who should face the Undertaker at SummerSlam and two Superstars who shouldn't:

#2 Should face: Drew McIntyre

Will we see it?

Drew McIntyre, who will cross paths with the Phenom in a Tag Team match at Extreme Rules, could be a great opponent at SummerSlam. Considering the Undertaker is part of the storyline, the two men have a bright possibility to face each other at SummerSlam. McIntyre and Undertaker never fought each other and it should be an exciting battle.

There is no denying that McIntyre is currently one of the biggest heels in Vince McMahon's company. The Scottish Psychopath made his main roster return last year after a successful stint in NXT. He won the NXT Title on the developmental brand and has established himself as a top Superstar on RAW.

Due to the age of the Undertaker, he might not match the agility of McIntyre in the squared ring, nevertheless, they are competent in delivering a decent match at SummerSlam. Regardless of the outcome of the bout, a match against the Deadman will elevate the stature of McIntyre.

