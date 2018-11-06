2 superstars who should be Batista's opponent at WrestleMania 35 and 2 who should not

Vinay Chhabaria
06 Nov 2018, 22:49 IST

Samoa Joe vs Batista is the one match the WWE Universe would love to see at WrestleMania 35

With the confrontation Triple H and Batista had at SmackDown 1000, it seemed that a match between the two immortals was set to headline WrestleMania 35 in 2019. However, an unfortunate injury to Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel may lead the WWE Creative team to alter its plans, and have Batista face-off against any other superstar.

Batista made his long awaited return to the company at SmackDown 1000, but before his appearance, the WWE listed out some dream matches for the 1000th episode of the blue brand, which included Samoa Joe vs Batista as well.

It looks like the creative team has some future plans for The Animal. He is almost confirmed to return to action at WrestleMania 35, and with Triple H possibly ruled out of the event, here are 2 superstars who should replace Batista, and 2 who should not.

#1 Should be - Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman needs a big match at WrestleMania 35

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest stars in the WWE currently, and receives huge reactions from the audience as well. However, he has fallen victim to the 50/50 booking of WWE Creative.

Despite being one of the favourites to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, he didn't, while the following year he single-handedly defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to win the RAW tag team championships alongside Nicholas.

The Monster Among Men then won the Greatest Royal Rumble match in April, and also won the Money in the Bank briefcase, but when it comes to winning the Universal title, The Monster has received the worst booking.

Recently he was squashed by Brock Lesnar in under 4 minutes at Crown Jewel. A match against someone like Batista would help him establish himself as the biggest star of the company.

