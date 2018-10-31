×
2 Superstars who should be 'fired' from SmackDown Live and 2 who should not 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
163   //    31 Oct 2018, 15:39 IST

Which of the superstars do you think will get fired?
Which of the superstars do you think will get fired?

On the last episode of SmackDown Live, commissioner Shane McMahon warned the four representatives of the blue brand at the World Cup about the future firing that awaits for the Superstar who fails in the final. Randy Orton, The Miz, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio will represent SmackDown Live at Crown Jewel's 8-man tournament to determine the best in the world.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

In order to avoid losing to his sister, Shane made this heelish announcement. Well, it is obvious that this storyline would have some payoff and so one of the four SD Live Superstars will lose in the final of the World Cup. Being fired from Shane's show means a potential switch to the flagship show which could benefit the red brand.

So, here are the 2 superstars who should be fired from Smackdown and 2 who should not be fired.

#1 Should be fired - Jeff Hardy

Hardy's feud with Randy Orton has exhausted and it would be better for the RAW roster to have the Charismatic Enigma as one of its superstars
Hardy's feud with Randy Orton has exhausted and it would be better for the RAW roster to have the Charismatic Enigma as one of its superstars

Jeff Hardy had one of the best feuds of his career against Randy Orton on SmackDown Live after a meaningless rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The Charismatic Enigma could be the one who loses in the finals of the World Cup and move to RAW especially when RAW needs some calibre talent to put on a good show.

With Matt Hardy bidding adieu to the ring, Jeff Hardy could team up with Bray Wyatt to help the Eaters of Worlds make his much-awaited return. The duo can even capture the RAW tag team championships given that the titles need to change hands now.

Hardy could also have a feud with Dolph Ziggler (who might get lost in the mix if Drew McIntyre is inserted into the Universal title picture) and the two veterans can pull off an epic feud just like the Hardy-Orton one.

Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
