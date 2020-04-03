2 WWE Superstars who should lose at WrestleMania 36 and one who shouldn't

The WWE should feed Cena to The Fiend and make the character appear indestructible again.

The WWE should allow The Undertaker to go over Styles this year, as 'The Phenom' cannot afford another loss.

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker holds an unprecedented 24-2 record at WrestleMania

We are just two days away from the 36th edition of WrestleMania. The event will take place over two nights on the 4th and 5th of April this year. The WWE has booked a riveting match card for the event that will keep the fans glued to their screens.

WrestleMania is the biggest event in WWE. It is a stage where fables are written and heroes are born. It is the place where Superstars etch their names in the annals of history and get the opportunity to be remembered forever. With the event taking place over two nights, we have 16 matches stacked up on the card this year that will make for riveting viewing. In this article, let us look at two Superstars who should lose at WrestleMania 36, and one who shouldn’t.

#3. Should Lose: John Cena

The Fiend should not be allowed to swallow another loss at WrestleMania 36.

The legendary John Cena will lace up the boots and enter the squared circle against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. The Fiend comes into the contest after having lost the Universal title to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. With that being said, The Fiend should not be allowed to swallow another loss at WrestleMania 36.

John Cena is one of the greatest Superstars of all time and is a sure-shot Hall of Famer. He has battled the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania and is a 16-time World Champion. A loss, this year, at the hands of the Fiend this year will not hamper his legacy. However, that is not the case with The Fiend.

The character lost a lot of momentum after the loss to Goldberg, and cannot take another loss at WrestleMania this year. The WWE should feed Cena to The Fiend and make the character appear indestructible again.

#2. Should Lose: Brock Lesnar

WWE should definitely provide McIntyre his crowning moment of glory this year.

Drew McIntyre received a big push in his career when the WWE made him triumph at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Now, McIntyre will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. For long, McIntyre was never booked to his potential. But now, the WWE has booked him opposite 'The Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar, and the two will clash for the WWE Championship.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar is a man who is considered to be one of the most feared Superstars on the roster. He is the man who ended the legendary undefeated WrestleMania-streak of The Undertaker, an achievement that puts him at a different pedestal. He has also decimated the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Big Show, Mark Henry, and The Undertaker since his return to WWE in 2012. A loss at WrestleMania 36 will not affect Lesnar, for he has pretty much carved a place for himself in WWE legend.

Advertisement

The WWE should definitely provide McIntyre his crowning moment of glory by allowing him to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania this year.

#1. Shouldn’t Lose: The Undertaker

The Undertaker and AJ Styles will clash in a boneyard match.

No discussion on WrestleMania can be complete without talking about the legendary Undertaker. ‘The Phenom’ will be making a staggering 27th appearance at WrestleMania this year and will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The Undertaker holds an unprecedented 24-2 record at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ and is the greatest performer in WrestleMania history.

The WWE took away much of The Undertaker’s mystique when they ended 'The Streak' in 2014. It was a loss that made him look mortal. And, as if that was not enough, they had him lose to Roman Reigns again three years later. The Undertaker simply cannot take a third loss at WrestleMania.

You can watch The Undertaker addressing AJ Styles here:

The Undertaker is now at the fag end of his career, and also admitted that he had far more matches behind him than he has ahead of him. The Phenom is 55 years old and is not the same wrestler he once was. A victory this year will also allow him to complete 25 victories at WrestleMania, a feat that will likely never be accomplished again.

The WWE should allow The Undertaker to go over Styles this year at WrestleMania 36.