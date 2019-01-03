2 Surprise entrants who could feature in the Men's and 2 who may in Women's Royal Rumble match

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 274 // 03 Jan 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first pay-per-view of 2019 is just around the corner.

One of WWE's big four pay-per-views, Royal Rumble, is just around the corner. The road to WrestleMania 35 will officially begin on January 27th, 2019 with WWE Royal Rumble.

Given WWE always has a few shocks and surprises planned for the event, there is always a sense of excitement among the WWE Universe when it comes to Royal Rumble. Well, the case this year is no different.

With a few top stars including the likes of WWE's poster boy Roman Reigns out of WWE due to health issues, creative, this time around would heavily depend upon a few part-timers and NXT rookies to add that element of surprise and star power to the Rumble match.

So, without further ado, let's look at 2 part-timers who could feature in the men's royal rumble and 2 who may in women's rumble match

#4 Women's Rumble match: Stephanie McMahon

As of late, Stephanie McMahon has not been a part of any major feud or storyline.

Well, Stephanie McMahon has always been advertised as a dominating heel on WWE TV. However, for the past few months, there has not been any major storyline surrounding her. The former Raw Commissioner last featured in a tag team match with Triple H against the team of Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. However, all this could change on January 27th at Royal Rumble.

WWE could have Stephanie feature in the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant, thereby teasing a potential feud in the due process. This would not only add that element of surprise to the Rumble match but would also set up a potential feud with any top superstar for the following weeks.

Given, Stephanie has featured on a few occasions in WrestleMania matches, WWE could conclude the potential feud with an interesting match at WrestleMania 35.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement