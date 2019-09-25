2 Things WWE got correct and 2 things they should have avoided on RAW this week (23 September 2019)

The Fiend stole the show again

The expectations were high from RAW this week, as it was the last episode in their current TV deal. Along with SmackDown on Fox, RAW will go through a significant change as their new deal with the USA Network will kick in from next week. It was definitely a spectacular show before the season premiere.

Several good matches took place on RAW this week. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman faced each other in a rematch, but it was a non-title bout. The one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross, fought Sasha Banks in a singles match, while Lacey Evans met Ember Moon. Moreover, Rey Mysterio won the Fatal 5-Way match, thereby earning the right to face the Universal Champion Seth Rollins next week.

Here we discuss two things WWE got correct and two things they should have avoided on the Red Brand this week.

#2 Should have avoided: The treatment of EC3

Rusev made his long-awaited return last week when he earned a squash victory over Mike Kanellis. The Bulgarian Brute has entered into a storyline with Maria Kanellis, but the latter skipped the show this week. However, the former US Champion faced EC3, who also came back after a hiatus.

Right after making his main roster debut earlier this year, the fans had high expectations from EC3. Due to his success in the other companies, he was foreseen as a new big star, but it didn't happen. Since his victory over Dean Ambrose, it has been a disastrous run for EC3.

In the past couple of months, EC3 has been in the 24/7 Title picture, winning it four times. EC3 has all the attributes of becoming a main event star, however, WWE doesn't seem to have big plans for him. EC3 had another disappointing night on RAW, where he was squashed by Rusev.

#2 Got correct: Rey Mysterio winning the fatal 5-way match

Given next week will be a fresh start of RAW, the Red Brand will have a season premiere with several noteworthy names. Seth Rollins, the Universal Champion, will defend his title on RAW next week before facing The Fiend at Hell in a Cell. As a result, a Fatal 5-Way match was held to decide the opponent for Rollins next week.

Several top names from RAW and SmackDown Live competed to become the number one contender for the Universal Title. Rey Mysterio proved his worth, winning the Fatal 5-Way Match. The former WWE Champion overcame Ricochet, AJ Styles, Robert Roode, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Universal Championship match should be a fantastic encounter next week, and Rey Mysterio will get a golden opportunity to win the most coveted prize of the Red Brand. Mysterio might not beat Rollins, but the match will help him in gaining much-needed momentum.

