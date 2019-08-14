2 things WWE got right on SmackDown Live and two blunders they made

It was an action-packed show this week

There is no doubt that WWE has raised the bar after an excellent SummerSlam. While RAW produced a top class episode, SmackDown Live was equally good this week. Apart from some brilliant segments, we also witnessed great matches on the blue brand.

The Revival teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Ember Moon, who challenged Bayley at SummerSlam faced Charlotte Flair this week while Kevin Owens squared off with Samoa Joe.

Additionally, Aleister Black offered yet another promotion from his darkroom and called out for a challenger. Former Cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy made his long-awaited SmackDown Live debut against Roman Reigns.

Also, Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan confronted Buddy Murphy, who confessed that he wrongly accused Rowan of executing an attack on Roman Reigns.

The Blue Brand had some top moments, and yet there were some segments which needed improvements. Here is an analysis of two things WWE got right this week and two blunders they made.

#2 Blunder: Ember Moon loses again

Ember Moon locked horns with the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Even though the match was exciting, Moon failed to defeat Bayley. Following the disappointing night, Moon fought Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live this week as the former was pinned down by the latter.

There is little doubt of the talent Ember Moon possesses and she is one of the best in-ring performers of the SmackDown Women's division. However, after making her main roster debut, Moon did not have too many big matches but was promoted to challenge Bayley for the title at SummerSlam.

When Moon managed to punch the ticket for SummerSlam, a large number of fans speculated that she could get the deserving push. However, Moon lost to Bayley and she was pinned by Charlotte this week which seems to suggest the lack of push for her.

It will be interesting to see if Moon manages to get another title shot at the Clash of Champions next month.

