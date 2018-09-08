2 things WWE should avoid during Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, and 1 they should do

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.63K // 08 Sep 2018, 02:30 IST

Strowman and Reigns

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is set to happen at the WWE's upcoming pay-per-view - Hell in a Cell.

Many speculations have been made about the winner of this match, and there are many things WWE could do to make this match more interesting.

However, WWE has already done many things in this feud including Strowman's heel turn, and there are some things they should avoid at any cost in this rivalry. The pay-per-view is just a few days away and there is still one episode of Raw and SmackDown remaining.

Today, we will take a look at 2 things the WWE should avoid during Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, and 1 they should do.

#3 Avoid: Unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in

The monster with the Money In The Bank briefcase

WWE is doing everything they can do to make Reigns 'the fan favorite' wrestler. They let him defeat The UnderTaker, turned Strowman and Lesnar heel, and even gave him the Universal Title. However, none of these seemed to work, and at Hell in a Cell we might see something the fans will never wish to see.

Recently on Raw, Strowman turned heel against Reigns in a tag team match, and since then has been playing a heel character. At the upcoming pay-per-view, Reigns' winning chances are higher than Strowman winning the title.

Reigns' victory will definitely make the fans angry as Strowman will then lose his Money in the Bank briefcase. They already did this last year with Corbin, and now they shouldn't repeat it again.

