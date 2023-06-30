2-time champion to finally dethrone Austin Theory after bringing back his former WWE gimmick?

Austin Theory is one of the main attractions on WWE SmackDown as the United States Champion. After winning the title from Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2022, Theory remains unstoppable, and almost every challenger has failed to dethrone him over the past six months.

However, fans are tired of Theory's winning ways which always involve interference from outside. It would be best if the company focuses on making new stars, revives Pete Dunne on the main roster, and makes him the superstar who can finally dethrone Austin Theory.

In 2022, Pete Dunne returned to the main roster under a new gimmick called Butch. He quickly aligned with Ridge Holland and Sheamus to form The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, they went on to defeat The New Day at WrestleMania 38.

It's been over a year, and Butch has run out of steam on the blue brand. It would be best for WWE to bring him back as Pete Dunne on the main roster, and he could possibly be the next United States Champion by finally dethroning Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown.

Why should Pete Dunne be the one to finally win the WWE United States Championship from Austin Theory?

In 2017, Pete Dunne became the United Kingdom Champion by defeating Tyler Bate. He held the title for 685 days on the developmental brand until he faced Walter (aka Gunther). After losing the title, he eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Matt Riddle.

Meanwhile, Theory has been on the main roster for around two years and recently crossed 200 days as the United States Champion making him the longest-reigning champion of the past ten years. However, WWE's booking of Theory has disappointed fans across the globe.

A majority of A-Town's matches have ended via disqualification, and his title defense has often ended with outside interference costing the challengers the bout. While WWE is high on Theory, the company has made no effort to book the United States Champion as a workhorse champ.

The Bruiserweight should return and beat Austin Theory for the United States Championship. This will allow Theory to move up on the card and work on himself. Meanwhile, Dunne can have a lengthy reign with the title on the blue brand and once again establish it as a workhorse title.

