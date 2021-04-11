2-time Champion jokes about wanting to face Bayley at WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Lisa Marie Varon, fka Victoria in WWE, opened up about her thoughts on Bayley in a recent interview and also joked about wanting to face Bayley on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Bayley doesn't yet have a match at WrestleMania. However, a rumor going around suggests she will hold a Ding Dong, Hello! segment which could see Becky Lynch make her shocking return.

Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino caught up with Lisa Marie Varon at WrestleCon. With Bayley not having a scheduled match at WrestleMania 37, Varon was asked whether she'd be interested in facing her. Varon jokingly replied:

"I'm coming for you, Bayley."

Lisa Marie Varon on meeting Bayley when she was a fan

Lisa Marie Varon also opened up about meeting Bayley when she was a young WWE fan. Varon praised Bayley for going on to become a fine wrestler and ring general. She also revealed how Bayley made sure Varon was okay during her WWE return:

"She was in my line twice and said "I want to be a wrestler" and you hear this from 11-12 year olds and she became a wrestler and she's such a great ring leader. She kept making sure I'm okay... like 'Are you okay?' and I'm like, 'I am just nervous, sorry'. She was like, 'Why are you nervous? You've been doing this for so many years.'

"If you're not nervous, there's something wrong with you. You know what I mean? I take it to the next level though but I didn't want to disappoint any of the fans like, she used to be a badass but now she's slowed down. There's a lot of pressure. Even as a rookie like... am I good enough to be here? A couple of years in it was like I need to build up my repertoire and I need to get better. As a veteran it's am I old? Do I still got it? So there's a lot of pressure being in the business."

