  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • 2-time champion to leave WWE after his contract expires? Chances explored 

2-time champion to leave WWE after his contract expires? Chances explored 

By Thomas Crack
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:55 GMT
Which WWE star
Which WWE stars would benefit from leaving the company? (Photo Credit: WWE.com)

In recent months, WWE has certainly been the place to be, with many former AEW stars making their debuts for the company such as Penta, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix. While creative is thriving at the moment, some superstars may still be looking to leave the company by letting their contract expire.

Ad

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross' contract is set to expire this year.

Despite having been favored by Triple H in his first run in NXT, the 39-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the main roster after he made his return to WWE in the summer of 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Although Kross has not had many big matches in recent months, his personality has shone through via various backstage interviews and segments. Therefore, the company may be keen to keep him on their payroll with Karrion potentially in the process of finally finding a main roster persona that works.

Former WWE head writer praises Karrion Kross' creativity

With Kross gaining some traction recently, many are wondering whether he would make for a welcome addition to The Judgment Day, with the faction in desperate need of a shake-up.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised both Kross and his wife Scarlett, stating that the pair's creativity is heavily underused.

"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever." [From 7:40 onwards]
Ad

Check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

With Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio continuing to bicker as the weeks go on, Karrion Kross replacing the Irishman as the group's de facto leader could be a welcome change.

About the author
Thomas Crack

Thomas Crack

Twitter icon

Tom Crack is a listicle and features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With his journalism degree and a passion for pro wrestling, he joined the division in January 2022. Before this, he also worked with Caught Offside.

Thomas's love for pro wrestling sparked at the 2008 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's iconic return in the match instantly making him fall in love with the passion and excitement of pro wrestling. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk due to his outlandish opinions and stance on sticking to his guns, even if some don't agree with him.

During the Money in the Bank 2023 press event in London, Thomas interviewed WWE Superstars LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Thomas is meticulous with his research and aims to provide accurate information to the readers.

When he is not working, Thomas loves listening to podcasts, cycling, playing football, hiking, and meeting his friends.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी