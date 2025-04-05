2-time champion to leave WWE after his contract expires? Chances explored 

In recent months, WWE has certainly been the place to be, with many former AEW stars making their debuts for the company such as Penta, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix. While creative is thriving at the moment, some superstars may still be looking to leave the company by letting their contract expire.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross' contract is set to expire this year.
Despite having been favored by Triple H in his first run in NXT, the 39-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the main roster after he made his return to WWE in the summer of 2022.
Although Kross has not had many big matches in recent months, his personality has shone through via various backstage interviews and segments. Therefore, the company may be keen to keep him on their payroll with Karrion potentially in the process of finally finding a main roster persona that works.
Former WWE head writer praises Karrion Kross' creativity
With Kross gaining some traction recently, many are wondering whether he would make for a welcome addition to The Judgment Day, with the faction in desperate need of a shake-up.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised both Kross and his wife Scarlett, stating that the pair's creativity is heavily underused.
"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever." [From 7:40 onwards]
With Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio continuing to bicker as the weeks go on, Karrion Kross replacing the Irishman as the group's de facto leader could be a welcome change.