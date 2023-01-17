2-time Champion on Triple H learning he had been fired and rehired by WWE

Triple H was in charge of WWE's NXT developmental system when Dusty Rhodes fired Enzo Amore. The two-time Cruiserweight Champion recently opened up about the bizarre circumstances surrounding the firing, which only lasted one day.

Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, used to help NXT stars with their speaking skills. Amore once put his hand up to offer feedback after Baron Corbin cut a promo. Rhodes thought Big Cass' former tag team partner genuinely wanted to lend advice. However, Amore was only joking around and broke wind instead.

On the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, the former WWE star recalled how he had initially been fired by Rhodes. A day later, the wrestling legend changed his mind and reinstated him.

"I showed up to work the next day," Amore said. "What I did not know is literally Dusty Rhodes called Triple H that night and got me fired. When I showed up to work, Dusty Rhodes called Triple H back up and said, 'Nah, I'm not gonna fire him.' Then Dusty didn't talk to me for like two weeks." [18:29 – 18:47]

Amore added that some NXT co-workers thought he behaved disrespectfully. He believes many of them still disliked him several years later over that one incident.

How Dusty Rhodes and Triple H punished Enzo Amore

As the founder of NXT, Triple H was responsible for booking matches during Enzo Amore's four-year stint with the brand between 2012 and 2016. Dusty Rhodes worked alongside The Game as NXT's creative director.

At first, Amore could not understand why he had fallen down the NXT card alongside Big Cass:

"I think I got jobbed out on TV, then lost and wasn't on a pay-per-view or something, and I didn't even realize that's why. I don't even put two and two together. I look at the card, I'm like, 'Oh, we're not booked today, Cass,' and Cass knows, like, 'You motherf****r!' It doesn't even register with me, bro!" [18:52 – 19:11]

Amore was fired again by WWE in January 2018 after sexual assault allegations emerged. The police investigation was dropped four months later due to insufficient evidence.

