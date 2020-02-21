2-time Champion wanted to move to NXT after "not being used" on the main roster

Could Triple H have made it happen?

2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi made a huge return to WWE television at the Royal Rumble 2020 after months of being away.

2019 was a tough year for her due to personal reasons and more and she revealed on Women's Wrestling Weekly (H/T to POST Wrestling) that after feeling underutilized on the main roster, she asked to move to NXT:

"I asked about a year ago to go down to NXT to work," Naomi revealed. "I just think NXT is awesome. I love NXT and also, the time I wasn't being used much on the main roster so, I was like, 'Dang, can I go down there and just see what I can get into, what could happen, and the talent down there is just so good.' Just so good, and this was at the time where… I love Bianca, and her personality and her spirit is even more beautiful so, that was one idea I had."

"Main roster" stars moving to NXT has become a bit more common now and the term "main roster" itself has slowly gone away after WWE elevated NXT to the third brand. Naomi revealed that she wanted to either work against Bianca Belair or team up with her:

"I either wanted to go work against her or to be with her or to do this story but it wasn't the right time and also, B is a star all on her own and I think they want her to be that and come into her own but, it's just a dream of mine because we've never officially had two African-American tag team champions. That's never happened, and I think, it might've been me and Cameron — we were the first legit, two black tag team females."

It's no surprise that Naomi wanted to work with Belair. The EST Of NXT has been touted as one of the most promising talents in all of WWE - male or female and there's no doubt that she's going to have a huge future once she moves to RAW or SmackDown.

As for Naomi going to NXT, there's still a spot for her there if WWE feels she isn't needed on SmackDown.