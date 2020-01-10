2-Time United States Champion reportedly talked out of retirement

Every pro wrestler has to call time on his or her career someday, unless, of course, we're talking about a certain Jerry Lawler.

Rey Mysterio is nearing the end of his in-ring career and it's widely believed that his current run with the WWE will be his final stint as an active competitor.

However, Tom Colohue made an interesting revelation on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with host Korey Gunz.

Tom revealed that Rey Mysterio had decided to retire from wrestling a few months ago but his son Dominick talked him out of the decision, which amazingly enough, was a real-life angle that also played out on TV.

During one of Mysterio's promos, the WWE Legend had revealed that his son convinced him not to retire and that actually happened in real life. Rey has the desire to share the ring with his son before he hangs up his wrestling boots for good.

Tom explained:

Well, this is the final run, he has been quite open about that. He cut a promo a few weeks ago, maybe months ago to be fair, they have tried a couple of different pushes with Dominick Mysterio but they have had bad luck with Rey getting injured, he was off TV, a few weeks, few months I’m not entirely sure, but there was a promo in which he said he was going to retire and then was talked out of it by his son.

"That is something that literally happened, it’s sort of, you know, not life imitating art, not art imitating life I should say where he wanted to retire but his son talked him out of it because his son wants to wrestle with his dad.

"And when you look at the Brock Lesnar storyline, getting Dominick Mysterio a little more over, Rey is now talking about Dominick all the time, every promo, keeping Dominick Mysterio, who has not been through NXT, who has not been through the usual systems but is actually quite over already despite never having wrestled a match."

