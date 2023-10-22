2-time WWE champion to cost Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring massive swerve

After beating Dillon Danis, Logan Paul shocked fans by announcing his desire to become the United States Champion. Later, Paul also appeared on SmackDown and shared a segment with Rey Mysterio. After trading words with each other, the duo agreed to a match at Crown Jewel.

While Paul will have to prepare well to face Rey Mysterio, there is an unexpected WWE Superstar who could cost the legendary luchador at Crown Jewel. The superstar in question is Austin Theory. Until a few months ago, Theory was the United States Champion and was touted to be the next big thing in WWE. After all, he beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

However, the same did not happen as Theory's run dried down and he lost his belt. Hence, if WWE wants to build Austin Theory once again, it would make perfect sense for the Stamford-based promotion to book a feud between him and Logan Paul. Given Paul has a huge following and brings many eyes to WWE, this outing will benefit Theory.

For Logan Paul as well, feuding with the former US Champion might be the best-case scenario. Since Paul has been booed for the longest time in WWE, a potential rivalry against Theory could help turn him face. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE goes ahead with the same.

Logan Paul was recently praised by Rey Mysterio

When Logan Paul first became famous on YouTube, not many must have thought the 28-year-old would venture into multiple different combat sports. While Paul originally started in boxing, he experienced great success in his wrestling career. In a short period of time, the YouTuber has faced big names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Naturally, his success in WWE has earned him the praise of several fans and wrestlers. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rey Mysterio himself spoke highly about Paul. He mentioned the 28-year-old earned his respect. Mysterio said:

"I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." [From 1:48:06 to 1:48:34]

While Mysterio was kind in showing respect, at Crown Jewel, the Luchador won't maintain the same energy. In fact, given Logan Paul's love for talking trash, Mysterio might get offended and do his best to land a vicious beating on Paul. It will be interesting to see how the match plays out between the two at Crown Jewel 2023.

Who will hold the United States Championship following Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.