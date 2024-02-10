2-time WWE champion to finally dethrone Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul's WWE run has surprised many fans after he won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick is in his first reign as champion, and so far, the audience is enjoying his title run on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, every champion eventually drops the title, and it would be for the best if Pete Dunne gets his moment at WrestleMania XL. Earlier this year, Butch's run on WWE's main roster ended after Tyler Bate made his main roster debut, and he reverted to Pete Dunne.

The two stars are currently working in the tag team division and have stacked wins against notable teams in the promotion. However, both wrestlers are more than talented enough to start their respective singles journeys on the brand, and it could likely happen after WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul will most likely enter WrestleMania 40 as the United States Champion, and it would be for the best if The Bruiserweight gets crowned as the new champion in Philadelphia.

Why should Logan Paul drop the WWE United States Championship to Pete Dunne at WrestleMania XL?

It's been around 100 days since The Maverick won the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Apart from one title defense against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024, Logan Paul has only made a handful of appearances as champion.

Meanwhile, the blue brand lacks full-time performers and champions, as Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Paul are mostly not around for every episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The management needs to start focusing on full-time champions instead of part-time stars.

It would also benefit the roster if the title is frequently around on the brand. Moreover, the audience is against extremely lengthy reigns in the promotion, which is why new mid-card champions need to be crowned once in a while. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is the only full-time champion of Friday Night SmackDown.

There are several established and rising stars on the blue brand, such as Pete Dunne, who can add prestige to the title by putting it back on the map as a workhorse title. The potential career-changing moment should happen against Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL.

