2-time WWE Champion set to face off Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39? Early signs give confidence

As the poster boy of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the biggest superstars of his generation. Fast forward to a couple of decades later, Austin is still one of WWE's most revered and recognizable faces today. But could he be involved in another WrestleMania this year?

We thought The Texas Rattlesnake had hung up the boots for good in 2003 following a loss to arch-rival The Rock at WrestleMania. However, nineteen years later, Austin returned to shut down a disrespectful Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Considering the incredible shape Austin was in and the location of Mania, many were expecting the Hall of Famer to return to The Show of Shows for another singles encounter. Unfortunately, The Rattlesnake turned down all offers to compete. But that doesn't mean he won't appear at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Recent murmurs herald that Austin may be involved in a segment with LA Knight and two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

givemesport.com/wwe-triple-h-s… Bobby Lashley will still be at #WrestleMania card, even if Bray Wyatt can't make the show, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport . Triple H has LA Knight as 'backup' for a segment/match with the ex-WWE Champion which could involve Stone Cold Steve Austin too. 🚨 Bobby Lashley will still be at #WrestleMania card, even if Bray Wyatt can't make the show, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. Triple H has LA Knight as 'backup' for a segment/match with the ex-WWE Champion which could involve Stone Cold Steve Austin too.givemesport.com/wwe-triple-h-s…

Fightful reported that LA Knight was once rumored to be Austin's opponent for 'Mania. As one of SmackDown's top heels, Knight has roasted many superstars on the mic and boasts incredible talent and skill. Thus, he would have been a good fit for The Rattlesnake.

However, considering Austin's refusal to compete, a segment that features a few Stunners would suffice for Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania plans. The proposed scenario becomes more likely considering Bobby Lashley's tight position.

The All-Mighty was locked in a grudge feud with Bray Wyatt, but the latter suffers from undisclosed health issues that will likely keep him out of 'Mania. Triple H wants Lashley on the card, and Knight has been suggested backstage as a potential opponent.

If Lashley vs. Knight happens, expect Stone Cold Steve Austin to either interfere to cost the latter or douse both competitors in beer following the match's conclusion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bobby Lashley had a memorable interaction at WrestleMania 23

I’m fresh and ready for a fight! 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania https://t.co/gRhPq7O8gJ

The All Mighty and The Texas Rattlesnake are no strangers to each other. Lashley and Austin have not battled each other in in-ring competition, but they engaged in a memorable WrestleMania moment in 2007.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the Special Guest Referee in Bobby Lashley vs. Umaga- Battle of the Billionaires. Vince McMahon sided with the late Umaga, while former US President, Donald Trump, was in Lashley's corner. The Dominator won the contest, but the segment was more notorious for its aftermath.

Lashley, Austin, and Trump forced Vincent Kennedy McMahon onto a seat and shaved his head, much to his displeasure and chagrin. The 77-year-old was left screaming for help throughout the entire segment.

It remains to be seen if Austin and Lashley will share the ring again next weekend. Currently, there is no confirmation, but it is a definite possibility.

