2-time WWE champion set for return from injury after 58 days? Exploring potential hint 

WWE is gearing up for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The international PLE is scheduled to take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The marquee event will be followed by the Money in the Bank PLE, which will take place on July 6, 2024, in Canada.

Recent indications suggest that two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley might make his return on the July 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown. This belief stems from a recent advertisement by WWE promoting the go-home episode of the blue brand ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE.

This episode of SmackDown will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. WWE is advertising some big names for the show, including Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, Naomi, Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and Bobby Lashley.

Trending

The inclusion of Lashley in the promotional materials has led fans to believe that The All Mighty will finally return on this edition of SmackDown, ending a 58-day hiatus.

Expand Tweet

However, despite the advertisement, it is important to note that there is no definite confirmation regarding Lashley's presence, as cards are always subject to change. Additionally, the severity of Lashley's injury, which he sustained while training in the gym, has yet to be disclosed, making his return more uncertain and unpredictable.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis announced Bobby Lashley's injury moments before the May 10, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where the veteran was set to clash with Tama Tonga in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. However, due to the injury, he was unable to compete and was replaced by Angelo Dawkins. If Lashley returns on July 5, it will mark his comeback after 58 days since being sidelined from WWE.

Only time will tell whether Bobby Lashley will indeed make his return on the July 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Which WWE Superstar can Bobby Lashley feud with following his return?

One of the potential feuds for Bobby Lashley upon his comeback could be against The Bloodline. The motivation behind this rivalry could stem from taking revenge for what happened to Angelo Dawkins during the King of the Ring tournament, where the heel faction brutalized The Pride member. This resulted in Tama Tonga emerging as the victor.

Given this context, it’s probable that Lashley and The Street Profits might decide to confront Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline following the return of The All Mighty. This confrontation could escalate into a significant storyline, eventually leading to a high-stakes singles showdown between Solo and Lashley.

Expand Tweet

Such a match would undoubtedly capture the interest of fans, as a clash between Lashley and Sikoa promises to be a thrilling and hard-hitting encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback