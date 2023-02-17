Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made an outrageous comment about Chyna back in 2013.

Nikki and Brie Bella are Hall of Famers and were two of the most popular female stars on the roster back in the day. The two stars have done quite well for themselves outside the WWE umbrella and are legit mainstream celebrities with a massive fan following.

The Bella Twins made an appearance on Fashion Police in 2013, during which Nikki Bella mocked Chyna's appearance, and everyone laughed over the same.

Here's what she said:

"We don't know if it's a man or a woman."

A clip featuring her comments resurfaced on Twitter in 2021, and The Bella Twins received massive backlash from the WWE Universe.

The Bella Twins and Joan Rivers mocking Chyna for her appearance 🙁



Chyna was a trailblazer for women’s wrestling



The WWE veteran was at the lowest point of her life during her final years, and hearing such comments about herself certainly wouldn't have helped her mental well-being at the time.

Nikki Bella issued a public apology for her comments mocking Chyna

Soon after the video resurfaced on Twitter, Nikki Bella shared a lengthy message apologizing for her shocking comments.

Here's what she said:

"I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh. She will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!"

"The Ninth Wonder of the World" tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 46. She paved the way for today's biggest female stars and will always be remembered for her contributions to the wrestling industry. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X in 2019.

