2 Women WWE legend Randy Orton dated in real-life and 2 he dated on-screen

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest names ever to step foot in the squared circle. The Viper has made a name for himself with his in-ring skills and incredible character work on TV.
Orton has often been portrayed as one of the most physical and dangerous names in the industry, but his real-life character is entirely different. While the star’s personal life is a mystery for many, he is an immensely affectionate human. Fans have often tried to know the details of his personal life and past relationships. Let’s look back at a few women he dated in real life and a few that he dated on TV.
#4. Real-life - Randy Orton's ex-wife, Samantha Speno
Randy Orton is married to Kim Orton, but he was once in love with former WWE RAW star Samantha Speno. While the star wanted to make a name for herself in the industry, her career couldn’t take off as much as she wanted, which led to the star leaving the industry.
Speno and Orton entered into a relationship years ago and got married in 2007. After the couple gave birth to their first child, rumors of their split surfaced on the internet. The couple's divorce was finalized in June 2013.
#3. On-Screen - Kelly Kelly
Randy Orton and Kelly Kelly briefly shared an on-screen relationship during the late 2000s, giving fans a fresh pairing between a top main-event star and a rising Diva.
While it never developed into a long-running plot, the duo stood out because it placed Kelly alongside one of WWE’s biggest names at the time. Fans loved how the duo was portrayed as an incredible pairing together, and hoped the storyline would go further.
#2. Real-life - Candice Michelle
One of the biggest names in women’s wrestling industry history, Candice Michelle, was rumored to be in love with Randy Orton. Throughout the time both legends were on TV at the same time, rumors of their potential relationship had made headlines.
Candice Michelle and Randy Orton were never seen together on-screen, and their pictures have also not made it to the fans. While it is not confirmed that the stars dated each other in real life, it would be interesting to see if one of them addresses this and potentially reveals the truth in the future.
#1. On-Screen - Stacy Keibler
Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler were paired together on WWE television in 2005, marking one of Orton’s earliest on-screen relationships. The two were shown as a couple during Orton’s babyface run, with Stacy often appearing by his side in interviews and segments, which ended up making a few headlines.
However, the relationship was short-lived and ultimately used as a turning point in Orton’s career. In a shocking twist during the storyline, Orton betrayed Stacy to embrace his darker persona.
