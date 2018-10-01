2 WWE Stars At Risk Of Getting Released Next Year And 2 Who Could Replace Them

In this article, we look at 2 wrestlers WWE might release next year, and 2 Indie wrestlers who could replace them...

The landscape of the WWE is constantly changing with each passing year, and the companies main rosters (Raw and SmackDown) are always subject to shift at any given moment -- some Superstars are released every year, NXT talents are called up, and injuries are extremely frequent these days thus leaving multiple wrestlers out of the ring for prolonged periods of time. Vince McMahon is always on the hunt for his next big breakout star (whether female or male), and McMahon definitely tries to give every Superstar a shot to succeed. Some do, where as countless others don't.

As such, many WWE Superstars who are no longer adding much to the product and are typically left off television are undoubtedly at risk of getting released or fired, and every year, the WWE unfortunately releases a couple Superstars usually in the spring or early summertime. Next year will be no different, as it can almost be guaranteed that at least two or three wrestlers will be let go by WWE in 2019. However, as CM Punk once stated, he was merely a "spoke on the wheel", and Punk mentioned that the wheel will keep on turning when he's gone, and without question, "The Cult Of Personality" is right. The WWE will waste little time replacing their releases. Today, we will take a look at 2 WWE stars at risk of getting released next year in 2019, and 2 Indie wrestlers who could potentially replace them....

#4 Might Release: Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder has been at risk of getting released for a number of years now, and 2019 may be his time...

Zack Ryder has been "lost in the shuffle" as many fans would say for quite a long period of time now, and it certainly doesn't seem as though the WWE have any long-term plans for the former United States and Intercontinental Champion, unfortunately... Throughout his career in WWE, Zack Ryder has definitely showed some promise and potential, but the company has decided to opt out of utilizing Ryder to his fullest potential -- perhaps backstage politics have played a factor in why that is the case, because it has been reported that Triple H was never fond of Zack even at the beginning of his career for numerous unknown reasons.

For the past two years, Zack Ryder's career in WWE has been hanging on a very thin thread, and it certainly wouldn't come as any shock to most fans that "The Long Island Iced-Z" could be released during next year's spring cleaning event. In all honesty, Zack is probably better off on the Indies, simply because he would have far more control over his own booking.

