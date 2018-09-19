2 WWE pay-per-views which should be scrapped, and 2 that should make a return

WWE Great Balls of Fire was scrapped after a one-off appearance

WWE recently announced that they have scrapped brand exclusive PPVs and brought back dual branded PPVs. From 2017 to 2018, the number of annual PPVs reduced from 14 to 12. Reducing the number of PPVs was important because the WWE Creative was constantly finding it difficult to prepare good enough stories to fill every PPV.

They have already scrapped PPVs like WWE Great Balls of Fire, No Mercy, Battleground, and Payback.

However, we think there are a few more PPVs that deserve to go, and there are some PPVs that should make a comeback. In this list, we take a look at such PPVs.

#1 Should be removed - WWE Fastlane

Goldberg vs Kevin Owens - one of the most disliked videos of 2017 on WWE's YouTube channel

Fastlane was relevant when brand exclusive PPVs were present. While Elimination Chamber was the last test for the champion of one brand, Fastlane was the last test for the champion of the other brand. However, since there are no more brand exclusive PPVs, it is time for one of these PPVs to say goodbye.

Although Fastlane 2018 was a better event than Elimination Chamber 2018, Elimination Chamber gets the nod over Fastlane to stay because of the gimmick match.

Elimination Chamber should be the last stop for champions from both brands. Going through 5 opponents inside a grueling structure without any rules is the ultimate test the champion can undergo before his big match at WrestleMania.

#2 Should be removed - Hell in a Cell

The Reigns vs Strowman match did not warrant a Hell in a Cell stipulation

When Hell in a Cell got a namesake PPV in 2009, many people were excited. However, the PPV has done nothing but devalue The Devil's Playground.

Usually, Hell in a Cell is used to settle a rivalry that has a long history and the only way to end it is enclosing them within a structure without rules. The classic between Shawn Michaels and Triple H was a huge hit because people were invested in the story and history between both men.

However, nowadays the Hell in a Cell stipulation is given to any match without any build-up whatsoever. The Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman never warranted a Hell in a Cell stipulation.

The match was underwhelming. Thus, I feel the Hell in a Cell PPV should be scrapped and the stipulation brought whenever the feud between two individuals goes beyond a threshold.

