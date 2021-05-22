2 WWE Superstars who can't make a return and 3 who won't 

Over the years WWE has released several superstars and later allowed them to make their return. The door is never truly shut for any former WWE star unless there are reasons beyond their control that would prevent them from being able to wrestle.

Many superstars want to return to WWE and have tried to push for a return in recent years. But injuries that these stars suffered earlier in their careers have meant that they will never be able to step into a WWE ring again.

Several former WWE Superstars have made it clear that their careers have now come to a close and they don't wish to make any kind of a return in the near future.

#5. Won't return to WWE- Batista

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

Batista is a former World Champion in WWE who last wrestled for the company at WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

Batista went on to retire from in-ring action and has since been solely focused on his acting career. The Animal has recently been a part of The Avengers franchise as Drax The Destroyer and continues to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 52-year-old has been linked with a return to WWE several times following his retirement, despite missing his Hall of Fame induction at the beginning of April. This forced the former World Champion to make it clear that he was retired whilst appearing at Justice Con last month:

"Don't put that out there; people will jump all over that [laughs]. 'He's coming out of retirement!' No, I'm not. It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don't really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they'll come out of retirement. It's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back. I'm just done. I got to finish on my own terms, and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that."

Despite recent links to a match with Bobby Lashley, it appears that Batista has made it clear that his WWE career is now behind him.

