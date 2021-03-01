2 WWE Superstars who were pregnant Champions and 3 who won Championships as mothers 

Lacey Evans recently shocked the WWE Universe when she announced that she was expecting a child. The announcement originally came as part of her storyline with Ric and Charlotte Flair. But after it became apparent that The Sassy Southern Belle was actually pregnant in real life, the storyline was scrapped, and it appears that Evans has been taken off TV.

Of course, Evans isn't the first woman who has announced that she is expecting a child on live programming. Over the past few years, fans have seen several real and storyline pregnancy announcements on Monday Night RAW.

It appears that many current and former WWE stars have been able to start a family and return to their wrestling careers over the past decade. As a result, WWE has had both pregnant champions and titleholders who are active mothers.

#5. WWE Champion as a mother: Asuka

Asuka is the current RAW Women's Champion, as she won the title when Becky Lynch relinquished it last May. Asuka emerged victorious in the 2020 WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and the title was her prize.

For almost a year, Asuka has reigned supreme in the WWE women's division. Ironically, Lynch revealed some personal information about the former NXT Women's Champion after she gave Asuka the title. It appears that Lynch was happy to hand her title over to Asuka because she admitted that the development represented everything that The Man herself wants to be.

"Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She's proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show and be entertaining as all hell."

Asuka has kept her personal life as private as possible throughout the course of her career, but the Irish star revealed that The Empress of Tomorrow is a mother. The champion has successfully juggled the challenges she faces as both a wrestler and a parent.