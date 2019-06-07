2 WWE Superstars who have defeated both Goldberg and The Undertaker

Karna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 07 Jun 2019, 14:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Three Legends of WWE

The most anticipated 'Goldberg v Undertaker' fight, slated to take place during the WWE Super Showdown PPV will be the first time that the two superstars will be facing off against each other in the history of WWE.

These two never faced off when they were at the peak of their respective careers, and now after two decades, a dream battle between these two is now on the cards. However, the duo are arguably past their best and with neither enjoying good shows in recent times, the battle is certain to evoke some exciting action.

However, what is interesting to note is the fact that both these superstars have both been beaten by only two wrestlers in history. As we gear up for the big clash, let us take a look at the the two superstars who have defeated The Undertaker and Goldberg.

#2 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar became the first to break "The Streak "

The Beast will go down in history as the only star to have defeated The Undertaker as well as Goldberg in one-on-one matches. The Beast is arguably one of the finest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. Brock Lesnar had a series of matches against Taker and was successful on quite a few occasions.

He faced The Icon at WrestleMania XX, with Stone Cold featuring as the guest referee. Goldberg defeated Brock and pinned him using his finishing move, the 'Jack Hammer'. After 12 years, The Icon once again faced the Beast at Survivor Series. Goldberg defeated the Beast in just 84 seconds to everyone's surprise and also went on to become the Universal champion.

Lesnar and Goldberg butted heads once again at Wrestlemania in 2017. This time, Lesnar regained his title by defeating The Icon courtesy of his brutal F-5.

The Beast changed the Undertaker's fate by conquering his long streak at WrestleMania 30 which was iconically dubbed as the greatest win in Lesnar's career. The Beast ended the Deadman’s streak to stand at 21-1 at that time.

#1 Triple H

Triple H's only win against The Icon

Advertisement

While Triple H has defeated Goldberg, he has never achieved the feat in a one-on-one competition throughout his entire career. Hunter is included in this category only for his win in the Elimination Chamber at SummerSlam in 2003. The Icon and the then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H were the final two inside the chamber.

Goldberg dominated the game until the Cerebral Assassin got help from Ric Flair and managed to snatch away the win from The Icon. The Phenom and the King of Kings have fought against each other for a time period of 20 years on various occasions.

Hunter has won many times against the Deadman. The latest match in all their battles was their match- up at WWE Super Showdown, which was billed as 'one last time'. Triple H won the match with the help of his trusted friend, 'The Heart Break Kid' Shawn Michaels.

1 / 2 NEXT