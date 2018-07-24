20 best photos from WWE television last week - July 23, 2018

WWE Champion AJ Styles entering the arena on SmackDown Live this week...

As another edition of WWE Extreme Rules is in the books, the focus now shifts towards the second biggest pay per view on the WWE calendar, SummerSlam. We are just at four weeks away from the big event and two matches are penciled in already.

At the time of this writing, we do know that Brock Lesnar will finally defend his WWE Universal Championship against either Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, and Ronda Rousey will take on Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

The focus in NXT shifts towards Brooklyn as well as the fourth edition of NXT Takeover will take place the day before SummerSlam. If you read the spoilers, the card is already set and looks amazing, but as for a non-spoiler, only Shayna Baszler v. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship is set in stone.

When it was all said and done for WWE television last week, it was a very solid week across the board for Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT. Great shows and great matches all around, but the best match of the week would have to go to the triple threat match to kick off Raw between Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

The #20 photo of this week is from that exact match...

#20 - Finn Balor feels the wrath of Roman Reigns' spear

Finn Balor feels the wrath of a spear from Roman Reigns on Raw this week...

After Raw General Manager Kurt Angle demanded that Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, two different triple threat matches were set up. The winner of each match will square off on the following Raw to determine the number one contender.

The first of those triple threats saw Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre squaring off in what I would call the best match of the week.

After McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on Balor, Roman would deliver a Superman Punch to McIntyre and the spear you see above to Balor to get the win.

