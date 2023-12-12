WWE makes major announcement regarding The Judgment Day's future as tag team champions

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE made a big announcement regarding The Judgment Day's run as tag team champions, as the date of their next title defense has been announced.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for a while now. They've defended it several times on RAW and SmackDown and have emerged victorious in every defense.

Two weeks ago on the red brand, The Creed Brothers won the tag team turmoil match to become the number one contender for the tag titles. On RAW this week, they were involved in a brawl with The Judgment Day and stood tall in the end. They came out to help R-Truth, who was being assaulted by the group.

It was then revealed that next week on Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Brutus and Julius Creed.

The Creeds have been undefeated since arriving on the main roster, and they've impressed many fans with their in-ring work.

It'll be interesting to see whether they keep their streak alive next week when they take on The Judgment Day for the titles.

