20-time champion to dethrone Gunther and win the Intercontinental Title after 5 years? It's not Randy Orton; possibility explored 

Gunther has had a dominant reign as WWE's Intercontinental Champion on the main roster. The Ring General, however, could lose his title to a 20-time champion in the coming days.

While Randy Orton is also a 20-time champion in WWE, we aren't talking about The Viper as the superstar in question here is The Miz.

As you may know, The A-lister challenged Gunther for the mid-card title at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. While he showed heart to go toe-to-toe with The Ring General, he failed to usurp the current Intercontinental Champion at the event.

However, The Miz will have another chance to win the title and script history as Gunther agreed to give him another shot on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Given that, the odds of the 20-time champion dethroning the Imperium leader can't be ruled out.

It was rumored earlier that WWE is planning to have Gunther drop his title to move up to better things. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change soon. The company could have The Ring General drop his title to The Miz in the coming days only to be launched in the main event scene.

The A-lister last held the Intercontinental Title in 2018. Hence, this potential angle could see him win the prestigious title for the first time in five years.

Gunther shares his thoughts on The Miz

Gunther shared his honest opinion of The Miz in an earlier interview leading up to the duo's match at Survivor Series.

In an exclusive chat with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, The Ring General revealed that The Miz was the embodiment of the era when he didn't like to tune into WWE. However, he admitted that getting in the ring with The A-lister was "fantastic."

"There was a time when I came up as a wrestler, I didn't bother watching WWE because it really was not my thing. I liked Japanese wrestling and I loved some of the indie stuff and that's where my focus was so I watched for personal entertainment. So The Miz, for me, was always the embodiment of the era when I didn't like to watch WWE at all. So getting in the ring with him now is fantastic."

Do you want The Miz to dethrone The Ring General? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.