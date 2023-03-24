20-time Champion to return and cost Roman Reigns his titles at WWE WrestleMania 39? Shedding light on the recent speculation 

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 39.

However, speculations of The Tribal Chief dropping his title at the event due to potential interference from Randy Orton have been making the rounds lately.

For those unaware, a recent report has revealed that the company has plans to bring in Randy Orton to Los Angeles for WrestleMania week. This has led many to believe that Orton could make his presence felt during The Tribal Chief's match to cost him his championships.

As you may know, The Apex Predator has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. Orton last wrestled in the Tag Title Unification match where he teamed up with Riddle to lock horns with The Usos. However, RK-Bro lost the encounter courtesy of Roman Reigns.

There's no denying that The Viper has an old score to settle with The Head of the Table. The duo were reportedly set to lock horns with each other at SummerSlam 2022. However, WWE had to pull the plug on the encounter due to Orton's injury.

Nonetheless, the company could reignite that rivalry by having Orton disrupt the Universal Championship match. The Viper could exact revenge on Reigns by costing him his titles at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns could go on a hiatus after WrestleMania 39

A recent report from WrestleVotes has revealed that Roman Reigns could take a “significant break” following his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood. The report adds that the potential break for The Head of the Table is contingent on whether he drops the title, which is currently undecided.

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for fans at The Show of Shows, there's no denying that Rhodes vs. Reigns is going to be an epic encounter. The duo have left no stone unturned in hyping up their dream match and fans can expect fireworks when they come face-to-face inside the WWE ring at WrestleMania Hollywood.

