20-time champion to return and turn heel? 4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

The stage is set for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III. The American Nightmare challenged The Beast to a rubber match last week on RAW, and Lesnar returned to accept the challenge in the most brutal way imaginable.

After a brief game of mind games, The Beast Incarnate viciously assaulted his adversary, explicitly focusing on the arm. Lesnar locked in the Kimura lock on Rhodes in front of the latter's family before letting go and accepting the challenge.

The animosity has grown out of control, and SummerSlam will be a war zone for these two rivals. On that note, let's delve into four potential finishes for Rhodes vs. Lesnar.

#4. Cody Rhodes defeats Brock Lesnar clean

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate are tied at one victory apiece, necessitating the decisive rubber match. However, Rhodes' win over Lesnar at Backlash with a cheap roll-up wasn't as convincing.

In contrast, The Conqueror's submission win over his adversary at Night of Champions was a painful statement. Lesnar forced Rhodes to pass out to the Kimura Lock.

Cody Rhodes needs a definitive and convincing win over his rival to close the chapter on this hellacious rivalry. Forcing The Beast Incarnate to submit to the Kimura Lock would embarrass Lesnar, but it seems unlikely.

Nevertheless, a few Cross Rhodes with no underhanded tactics should do the trick.

#3. The Beast asserts his dominance over The American Nightmare

The narrative WWE has written tempts fans to believe that Rhodes will persevere and defeat Lesnar, finally moving on to the World Championship to "finish the story."

However, it is too soon to count out The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar is informally called "Mr. SummerSlam." Although his win-loss record has been shaky recently, the ten-time World Champion unleashes a more vicious side of himself at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Eleven years ago, Lesnar broke Triple H's arm at SummerSlam 2012. Cody Rhodes could suffer the same fate at Ford Field when The Conqueror spoils his dreams and sends him to the hospital (kayfabe).

#2. Bobby Lashley costs Brock Lesnar a significant victory

What is Bobby Lashley planning?

After a three-month hiatus, Bobby Lashley finally returned to SmackDown last week and teased the formation of a new faction with The Street Profits. Although The All Mighty is on the Blue Brand, he may have to travel to RAW to resolve past conflicts.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley collided in their rubber match at Elimination Chamber 2023, but it went awry when Lesnar hit the low blow. The Beast then put Lashley through the announce table. Unfortunately, WWE never revisited the angle, and both men shifted their attention elsewhere.

Since Lesnar is a free agent, he can compete on SmackDown too. Thus, Triple H can look to reignite this rivalry. The best way to do that is to have Lashley and The Street Profits assist Cody Rhodes in defeating The Beast at SummerSlam.

#1. Randy Orton returns and shocks Cody Rhodes

The rumor mill is running in overdrive, with multiple news outlets reporting a grand Randy Orton return on the horizon. It would be a massive homecoming, one fitting for SummerSlam.

However, Orton may also return as a heel. This would mean that The Viper would revert to his egregious and despicable side that knows no boundaries. While logic dictates he may target Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes should also be looking for a shocking "RKO outta nowhere."

The Apex Predator and The American Nightmare share a rich mentor-mentee history, back in their days as members of "The Legacy." They seem to have buried the hatchet, but another program is not out the door.

The perfect way to set up Rhodes vs. Orton is a surprise RKO that costs The American Nightmare a major victory and throws another curveball en route to finishing the story.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here