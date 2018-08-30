20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018 ends

Here are the 20 WWE rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018 ends

The WWE Universe has been through a roller-coaster year thus far--right from the Royal Rumble PPV in January to SummerSlam which transpired on August 19th.

While we've been fortunate enough to watch various heated feuds, such as AJ Styles-Samoa Joe, and Tommaso Ciampa-Johnny Gargano, come to fruition--the fact remains that several other dream rivalries are yet to be touched upon by the WWE in the 2018 calendar year.

Please bear in mind that we've taken into account a considerable amount of decisions made by the WWE over the course of this year, in order to map out a few preeminent feuds which could take place over the next few months. Today, we take a look at a few important WWE rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018 ends...

#20 Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Samoa Joe and WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura are no strangers to each other

"The Destroyer" Samoa Joe is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles over the latter's WWE Championship. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura is the reigning United States Champion who is yet to be booked in a notable feud.

Joe is within sniffing distance of WWE Championship gold, and could very well go on to defeat Styles in what has thus far been a highly-personal rivalry between the two former TNA World Heavyweight Champions. As opposed to the preoccupied status of Joe, Nakamura is yet to be booked in a new rivalry--considering that both top contenders for his US title--Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton--are presently feuding with each other.

The story here, writes itself. Joe is one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of this business, whereas Nakamura made a name for himself as "The King of Strong Style". Now, granted that The Artist has toned down his Strong Style methods after moving to the West, regardless, someone as notoriously lethal as Joe could bring out the proverbial dog in Nakamura.

With the patterns of WWE's bookings this year, all signs point towards two of SmackDown Live's biggest stars--Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura--feuding sooner rather than later. Moreover, while the US title is an attraction in its own right, it'd be a huge mistake if the WWE doesn't book Joe and Naka to feud over the WWE Championship...

