20-year veteran who already holds a win over Roman Reigns must be his challenger at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns has overcome every star that WWE has put in front of him since TLC 2019, but there are a select few men who were able to come out on top when they did battle with Reigns.

While Seth Rollins is the one that the WWE Universe has pushed to challenge him at Night of Champions next month, there is one man who arguably deserves that shot a little more.

Xavier Woods was actually the first man to end Reigns' streak in November 2021, more than a month before Seth Rollins won at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Woods defeated Reigns via disqualification after The Usos included themselves in the match and hasn't been handed another shot at The Tribal Chief since.

Woods won the King of the Ring tournament a few years ago in Saudi Arabia and should now be pushed into a match with Roman since he doesn't currently have a stand-out candidate for a challenger.

Xavier Woods hasn't forgotten that he holds a win over Roman Reigns

Woods remembers that he holds that win over Roman Reigns and was recently pushing for a rematch, which is why it could finally be time for WWE to cash in.

In a recent interview with WhatCulture, Woods pointed out that he was the first man to end the streak and claimed he had been forgotten.

"I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak. People don't talk about it, why? Tell me why. I don't understand why we don't talk about this! I've been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game." (H/T The Sportster)

The 20-year veteran took the fight to Reigns the last time the two men met, and he could steal the show once again in the Middle East.

