20-year veteran superstar could be the one to take the Intercontinental Championship away from Gunther 

Excitement is building among wrestling fans as Xero News recently reported a potential title change at the upcoming Night of Champions event, and it could come at the expense of Gunther.

Although the specific champion's identity has been kept under wraps, it's possible that he could lose the Intercontinental Championship to Mustafa Ali. This development could see the former NXT UK Champion transition to the main event scene, adding further intrigue to the already highly anticipated event.

Gunther, known for his imposing presence and in-ring dominance, has held the Intercontinental Championship with an iron grip. However, rumors of his potential ascent to the main event picture have been circulating for some time now, and this reported title change could serve as the catalyst for his transition.

The Ring General has been the most dominant IC Champion in the modern era, holding since June 2022. Mustafa Ali recently won a Battle Royal on RAW to become the number one contender for the IC Championship and will face the man formerly called WALTER at Night of Champions. With rumors swirling that Ali is in for a push, he might be the perfect candidate to dethrone Gunther.

Xero News @NewsXero



Boozer put out



Dont be surprised if a certain someone drops the title at NOC.

And moves into a different path.



#BWE Seems a title change is coming at NOCBoozer put outDont be surprised if a certain someone drops the title at NOC.And moves into a different path. Seems a title change is coming at NOC Boozer put out Dont be surprised if a certain someone drops the title at NOC.And moves into a different path.#BWE

Is Gunther ready to move to the main event picture?

Xero News hinted that whoever is losing the Championship at NoC, will move on to bigger things. This could mean that The Ring General could enter the main event scene and feud with either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins, whoever becomes the World Heavyweight Champion at the PLE.

Mustafa Ali, who started his career as a wrestler in 2003, has long been an underutilized talent, despite his undeniable skill and charisma. A victory over The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship would provide Ali with the spotlight he deserves, elevating his status within the WWE hierarchy. It would not only showcase Ali's abilities but also add a fresh dynamic to the Intercontinental Championship scene.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes