20-year wrestling veteran must make his WWE in-ring debut and threaten Cody Rhodes' title reign

After Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, his ever-interesting rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline came to an end. Since then, Rhodes is yet to face a rival who can generate the same amount of interest as Reigns did.

While The American Nightmare will face AJ Styles at Backlash in France, the chances of this developing into a proper feud seem bleak. Hence, once this match is done, 20-year wrestling veteran and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis must make his WWE in-ring debut against Rhodes.

In this article, we will look at a few reasons why Aldis is the perfect superstar to feud with Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is the perfect superstar Nick Aldis can make his debut against

Since beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has established himself as the ultimate babyface. Not many superstars in the Stamford-based promotion have been able to amass the popularity Rhodes has. This makes The American Nightmare the perfect opponent for Aldis.

By feuding with Rhodes, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion will be able to establish himself as a massive heel on SmackDown. While he most likely won't beat Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, this rivalry will help Aldis become the face of all heels on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis have a history

Before returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes spent a decent amount of time building himself by wrestling in different promotions around the globe. During this run, Rhodes came face-to-face with Nick Aldis in the National Wrestling Alliance. In the NWA, Rhodes and Aldis faced each other on two occasions for the World Title.

While both men won one match each, they never had a rubber match. This is where WWE could come into the picture and arrange a feud that leads to a match between the two. Earlier, both men competed for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. This time, they can compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Nick Aldis deserves his run as a wrestler in WWE

Before joining WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis was an accomplished wrestler. His above-mentioned rivalry with Rhodes speaks highly of his caliber as a talent. During his run as an in-ring wrestler, Aldis was a top star in TNA.

This is one reason why several WWE fans want to see Nick Aldis make his in-ring debut in WWE. Hence, given the public demand, now would be the perfect time for Aldis to make his in-ring WWE debut.

An iconic feud between Aldis and Rhodes could also lead to a mixed tag team match between the teams of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis and Mickie James. It will be interesting to see if WWE goes in this direction.