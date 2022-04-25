Ranking Randy Orton's 5 best moves

Randy Orton will mark 20 years as a WWE Superstar with a celebration on the April 25, 2022 edition of RAW. It will also mark 20 years to his debut win against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown. Orton has come a long way from being a young, athletic debutant with heaps of raw talent to the still-formidable locker room veteran he is today.

Throughout his two decades of decorated service to the promotion, the man known as the Legend Killer, Viper and Apex Predator has won 20 championships. Additionally, the youngest world champion in WWE history is also a Money In The Bank and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The third-generation superstar made his debut against Hardcore Holly

A key aspect of The Viper's repertoire that has allowed him to achieve these all-time great milestones is his moveset. Armed with one of the greatest finishers of all time, the 14-time world champion has one of the smoothest move collections in the company.

Let's rank Randy Orton's five greatest moves over his 20-year career. Feel free to remind us of any we may leave out.

#5: Randy Orton's dropkick is one of his most elegant moves

Orton's dropkick is an impressive sight to witness

Randy Orton has one of the most amazing dropkicks in WWE. While this move is a staple for most superstars, Orton's execution stands out. The amount of height he gets before connecting with his opponent is awe-inspiring.

The Viper's dropkick is on par with the best ones the company has to offer, such as AJ Styles or Montez Ford's take on the move. It is surely one of his best moves.

#4: The Draping DDT is one of Randy Orton's most iconic moves

The Viper executes a draping DDT on Batista

Randy Orton is a master at playing up to the WWE Universe while performing in the ring. Whether building up to a hot tag or pounding the mat with his fists before hitting his finisher, The Viper knows how to work the crowd up.

This is rarely more evident than when he sets up the draping DDT. The Apex Predator pauses for dramatic effect after setting up his opponent, drawing cheers or boos depending on whether he's a face or heel. He then drops his opponent from the middle rope in a lightning-quick motion, completing this devastating maneuver.

This is one of the most iconic moves in The Viper's moveset. As Michael Cole usually calls it, it's "Vintage Orton".

#3: Randy Orton has the smoothest Scoop Slam in the game

Randy Orton is one of the smoothest performers in the entire industry. Almost every move he executes is done with expert grace that other superstars can only dream of.

One of the smoothest-looking moves in his arsenal is the scoop slam. Executed by using an oncoming opponent's momentum to flip and slam them onto the canvas, this move is a thing of beauty. The clap that the Viper does before executing the maneuver is a little detail that makes it all the more enjoyable.

#2: The punt is Randy Orton's deadliest move

The Legend Killer put many icons away with the punt kick

Randy Orton has not used the punt in a while on WWE programming. This move, which is essentially a kick to the opponent's head, is reserved for matches when the Apex Predator is at his most unhinged. It's not as elegant or smooth as other moves on this list, but it doesn't need to be. Its grittiness is part of what makes it so believable as a finisher.

The punt, especially when performed on older performers such as John Cena Sr, Vince McMahon and Ric Flair, made the WWE Universe fear for Orton's opponents' wellbeing. It this helped establish him as one of the most vicious, merciless and deadly heels the WWE has ever seen. Only one move has been more important in the Legend Killer's career.

#1: The RKO is synonymous with Randy Orton

Randy Orton's most famous and iconic move by far, the RKO, is one of the best finishers of all time. Dubbed "the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment", this move, which is a cutter executed with Orton's trademark athleticism, has become a phenomenon.

The Viper has executed many versions of the move, and it always makes viewers' jaws drop. Whether he hits it from his trademark slithering Viper stance, out of nowhere from a standing position or as a reversal of an opponent's aerial maneuver, the RKO is poetry in motion.

Not only is it Orton's best move, but it might be the best finisher in WWE history.

