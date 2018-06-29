2018 WWE Half-Year Report: Best PPV Match

This year has been dominated by multi-person matches so far

With July almost on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at some of the biggest WWE moments from the first six months of 2018.

There have been over 50 matches at pay-per-view events from January to June, including 10 at the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank and 14 on the stacked WrestleMania 34 card, but which PPV matches have stood out as the best of the year so far?

On Raw, much of 2018 has centred around Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but have their PPV battles matched the levels we’ve come to expect from them on Monday nights? And how do they compare to Alexa Bliss’ PPV successes over the last six months?

On SmackDown Live, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the most anticipated rivalries of 2018, but did their long-awaited PPV encounters really match expectations? And where does Charlotte Flair’s surprise victory over Asuka at WrestleMania rank?

In this article, we’ve trawled through every major WWE event of 2018 to decide on the top 10 PPV matches of the year so far. Let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree!

#10 Seth Rollins def. The Miz (Backlash)

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz was arguably the only positive from Backlash

In the first of only two one-on-one matches on this list, Seth Rollins defeated The Miz in the opening match of the Backlash PPV in May to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

The story of the high-tempo match revolved around Rollins’ knee, which buckled four times during the 20-minute encounter, but “The Kingslayer” persevered by kicking out of two Skull Crushing Finales before picking up the win with a Curb Stomp.

While this year’s Backlash event was hugely disappointing, nobody could have any complaints about this match, which was easily The Miz’s best in a WWE ring since his battle with Dolph Ziggler at No Mercy 2016.