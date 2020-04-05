WWE Hall of Famer joins Michael Cole on commentary for WrestleMania

Michael Cole has done a great job of keeping a sense of normalcy on Friday nights.

A longtime friend and partner managed to join Cole for WrestleMania tonight.

Aside from the first empty arena SmackDown, Cole has been flying solo

Michael Cole has been calling SmackDown solo for a few weeks now and has honestly done a pretty good job at it. Though joined every now and then by WWE Superstars, he's been able to help drown out the silence of the empty arena events.

On the WrestleMania Kickoff tonight, Michael Cole once again took to the booth by himself, calling the short but incredibly exciting Cesaro and Drew Gulak match. His efforts didn't go unnoticed, as some of his co-workers praised him for his exceptional work.

Legit — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 4, 2020

Luckily for Cole, though, he got a bit of a break when longtime friend and commentary partner JBL stepped in.

The first match of WrestleMania was the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. As the challengers, made their way to the ring, the WWE Universe heard a familiar voice.

It was noneother than the 2020 WWE HOF inductee and longtime announcer John Bradshaw Layfield. JBL and Michael Cole have quite a history together, as they worked side by side, in and out for a decade.

Their chemistry was still great, as they instantly connected when the match began. JBL was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the event was postponed. It's great to see that WWE found a way to use the former WWE Champion despite this.