2022 WWE Royal Rumble: 5 little known stats and facts you need to know 

The 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event takes place this weekend live from St. Louis, Missouri and there are a variety of ways history could be made.

WWE has taken a different approach to the Rumble matches this year as many of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble have already been announced. There are just nine superstars left to be revealed for the women and eight for the men's match. Several superstars linked with surprise returns include Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Bad Bunny, Bayley, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Royal Rumble has become a place where history is made and it officially kickstarts the Road To WrestleMania. This year will be no different, with many stars set to make history or break impressive records.

#5. Sheamus could make his own unique piece of history at The Royal Rumble

Sheamus has already declared entry into the 2022 men's Rumble match and the former winner could make an impressive bit of history if he's able to emerge victorious.

The Irish star won the Rumble match for the first time back in 2012, in St Louis Missouri on January 29th. A decade on, lightning could strike twice for Shemaus if he is able to win the match for a second time on the same day, in the same state.

Interestingly, Sheamus isn't the only star to have won the Rumble on January 29th. Rey Mysterio was victorious on the same date in 2006, when he last eliminated Randy Orton to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 22.

Orton is in his hometown this weekend and the last time The Viper won the match came on January 29th 2017. The former WWE Champion didn't headline WrestleMania following his victory, but he was able to face off against Bray Wyatt and walk out of WrestleMania with the WWE Championship.

All three men who have been victorious on January 29th have gone on to win the Championship at WrestleMania, which bodes well for this year's winner. It is worth noting that this is the first time The Women's Rumble has happened on this date.

Edited by Brandon Nell