2023 Oscars: What happened between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt tonight?

Emily Blunt reunited with her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson at the 2023 Oscars. Their hilarious banter and a certain backstage moment added to the fun of the extravaganza. The 95th Academy Awards were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to award top films from last year.

Johnson and Blunt attended the event on Sunday to present the award for Best Animated Feature film. Emily shared a couple of jokes about the Moana star's love for animation before announcing Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio as the winner. Prior to the prize ceremony, they posed for several pictures on the red carpet.

While the duo goofed around throughout the proceedings, Dwyane Johnson's backstage moment with Emily Blunt at the 2023 Oscars became the highlight of their friendship. A Twitter post by The Academy shows Dwayne sitting on Blunt's lap to the amusement of onlookers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel for Jungle Cruise has been in the works since 2021. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are rumored to reprise their roles as protagonists Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively. The previous film was moderately successful and grossed $221 million against a production budget of $200 million USD.

2023 Oscars: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are expected to reunite on screen soon

The 2023 Oscars bore good news for the future of the sci-fi genre in the film industry. Directed by winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once bagged multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). The Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front also found success.

Both Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have been overlooked for Oscar nominations. However, the best friends could bolster their chances by working together again.

Fellow-actress Jessica Chastain broke the news of an upcoming big project involving Johnson, Blunt, and Nicole Kidman during the Oscar ceremony. As per The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, it is currently in the scripting stage.

“I would like to announce the four of us are gonna do a movie very soon, It's being written right now!” revealed Chastain.

Scheduled to be released in July 2023, Emily Blunt is in the cast for Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer. The film explores the history of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer and his attempts to make the atom bomb. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's film Red One with fellow star Chris Evans is set for release later this year.

