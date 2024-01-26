2024 Royal Rumble, Triple H to discuss major happenings - 12 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend 

The WWE Network and Peacock haven't exactly been setting the world on fire in terms of new programming recently. That is different this week, however. While things started slow, they will pick up by the end of the weekend.

Throughout the week, however, things were very much the status quo. A new episode of RAW Talk aired Monday Night highlighting the red brand's latest episode. Meanwhile, NXT from the prior week was made available on-demand on Tuesday.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as two videos were uploaded. This includes a month-old episode of RAW and a new edition of The Bump featuring The New Day. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

While the week was mostly standard, an incredible 12 full-length shows will be showcased this weekend. This includes the 2024 Royal Rumble, a new original program, an indie show, and more. What's all set to arrive?

Below are 12 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#12. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown's latest episode will air on Saturday, January 27. The show featuring Matt Camp and Megan Morant will be available at around 12 PM EST and will see the pair break down the action of SmackDown from the prior night. Three select interviews will be spliced into the program.

Last week's episode of the show is available on-demand, and three interviews from the program can be seen above. The LWO's Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega were the first to be interviewed. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were also interviewed. Lastly, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits addressed The Final Testament.

#11. The Ultimate Show will be back with a new video

The Ultimate Show will be back with a new episode this weekend. The popular series will return on Saturday, January 27. The new episode titled The Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 will be available around 10 AM EST.

For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and, at times, other guests. The WWE employees fantasy book a card. This will be the third time they've made a fantasy Royal Rumble show, but it will inevitably be different than the prior two.

#10. La Previa & #9. The Bump will highlight and recap the 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE will air two interview and analysis shows this weekend with the aim of hyping up the Royal Rumble. For example, La Previa: Royal Rumble 2024 will become available on Saturday, January 27, at around 10 AM. The program is a Spanish-language show, but often features interviews in English.

The other program set to air is WWE's The Bump. While the show typically streams on Wednesdays, a bonus episode airs the day following a major Premium Live Event. This bonus show will be available at around 10 AM EST on Sunday, January 28. The hosts will break down the action from the prior night's show.

#8. 2024 Royal Rumble & #7. Royal Rumble Kickoff will stream

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

Arguably, the second biggest event of the year will take place on Saturday, January 27. WWE will hold the 2024 Royal Rumble event, beginning at 8 PM EST. A one-hour Kickoff show will begin an hour prior at 7 PM EST.

Just four matches have been confirmed for the big show. Roman Reigns will defend his gold against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. Logan Paul will also defend his prized title against Kevin Owens. Most notably, the Royal Rumble Matches will be on the show, with each expected to last for around an hour or so.

#6. A Royal Rumble press conference is scheduled

Following the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble will be a brand new press conference. The Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference will take place on Saturday, January 27. There is no official start time, as it will start shortly after the main show ends.

It isn't clear which superstars will be at the 2024 Royal Rumble press conference. The only confirmed name is Triple H, who speaks to the press following every major Premium Live Event. He'll discuss several of the major happenings in the company and from the big show.

#5. Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows will air

Two recent shows will soon be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock. Both programs initially aired elsewhere and couldn't arrive on-demand immediately afterward due to contractual obligations with both FOX and Hulu.

WWE Main Event from January 11, 2024, will arrive on Saturday, January 27. The main event will see Bronson Reed clash with Javier Bernal. The opening bout of the night features NXT's Myles Borne battling Chase U's Duke Hudson.

Friday Night SmackDown from December 29, 2023, will arrive on-demand on Sunday, January 28. This show was a special "best of" edition of the blue brand with new interviews, but primarily archival footage from throughout 2023.

#3. wXw Wrestling will return

A new indie show is set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. wXw Wrestling from Germany will offer a new full-length show on Saturday, January 27. It should be available on-demand by around 12 PM EST.

The new show arriving is wXw We Love Wrestling #52. It was taped back on October 27, 2023. Former WWE star Axel Tischer, aka Alexander Wolfe, will be in action, as will the likes of Ava Everett, Alex Duke, Dennis Dullnig, Maggot, and Baby Allison, among others.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Von Wagner vs. Keanu Carver

A new episode of WWE NXT Level Up is set to air on Friday, January 26, immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. As a reminder, while it will stream on both platforms, Level Up will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for around two weeks after first airing.

Three big-time matches have been confirmed for this week's show. Riley Osborne of Chase U will battle Luca Crusifino in the main event. Additionally, Kelani Jordan and Brinley Reece will team up against Izzi Dame and Kiana James. Lastly, Keanu Carver will go one-on-one with Von Wagner.

#1. WWE This Is Awesome will return

WWE This Is Awesome will be returning to the two streaming platforms this weekend. The show's latest episode will air on Friday, January 26. It will become available on-demand at around 10 AM EST.

The new episode is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Catchphrases. Naturally, this will include Gregory Miller and various stars of the industry looking back at some of the most notable and memorable catchphrases in the company's illustrious history. Stars such as The Rock, Road Dogg, and Stone Cold Steve Austin will likely be highlighted.

