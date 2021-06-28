205 Live releases who've had great success elsewhere

This past week we saw the unfortunate gutting of WWE's 205 Live brand. Superstars like Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Curt Stallion, The Singh Brothers, and August Grey were subject to the latest line of releases, the third batch in 2021.

As unfortunate as it is to see wrestlers lose their job, the wrestling world is in the middle of another golden age. Even after a global pandemic, the indies are opening back up and promotions like AEW and IMPACT have become great places to revitalize careers.

We know that everyone released by WWE recently will be fine wherever they go, and we know that because we've seen other 205 Live stars find major success elsewhere.

Today we'll be taking a look at five former 205 Live stars who continued to elevate themselves after leaving WWE.

#5 Former 205 Live star Lio Rush

Lio Rush was a vital part of 205 Live for a few years, and even captured the Cruiserweight Championship. The Man of the Hour defeated Drew Gulak in a stellar match-up on an episode of NXT back in 2019 to claim his only piece of gold in WWE.

Even before that, he'd put on spectacular matches against the likes of Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Tony Nese and more. A human highlight reel, Rush was considered by many to be the top star of 205 Live and NXT. In 2020, though, Rush was released on what fans would call "Black Wednesday" along with many more as part of the Covid-19 budget cuts.

Rush continued to prove himself afterwards. He signed with MLW in November of last year and won the World Middleweight Championship, while also capturing the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Laredo Kid. Rush also worked the New Japan Pro Wrestling Super J-Cup.

We saw Rush show up at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the "Joker" in the Casino Battle Royal. Around this time we'd learned that he'd signed with NJPW and was even offered a deal with AEW. Unfortunately, an injury led to him announcing his retirement from professional wrestling. He'll finish his obligations with NJPW when he's healed before hanging the boots up for good.

Outside of wrestling, Rush is also a rapper and has released two studio albums titled Ever After and The Final Match. If he really is done with professional wrestling, Rush will undoubtedly find success elsewhere.

