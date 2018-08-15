205 Live Results: August 14, 2018

Cedric Alexander looks to build momentum ahead of his Summerslam Title defense

Lio Rush started 205 Live off, getting some mic time before his match with Akira Tozawa. Rush said that the crowd is lucky to be able to see him perform, but now they have to watch as he makes Akira Tozawa feel the Rush.

Lio Rush vs Akira Tozawa

Rush attempted to get in Tozawa's head by taking his jewelry off after the bell rang. However, Tozawa didn't give him the time, as he rushed the 23-year old piece of gold, catching him off guard.

After the ref took Tozawa off of Rush, Rush tossed his jewelry at him to distract him. Tozawa was too smart for that, catching his foot and tossing his bracelet in the air before landing with a spinning side kick.

Rush attempted to leave the arena, but Tozawa went after him, bringing him back in, only to be knocked off the apron by Rush. Rush went for the baseball slide, but Tozawa dodged, catching him with a stiff jab to the jaw before throwing him back inside and hitting a top rope missile dropkick.

The former Cruiserweight Champion went to climb the turnbuckle for the Senton Splash, but Rush held onto his leg, preventing him from ascending. Rush then turned the tables on Tozawa, throwing him into the turnbuckle before placing him on the ground with a headlock.

Tozawa fought out, and Rush was launched into the ropes. The M.O.T.H. sped around the ring, but when he went for a sunset flip, Tozawa reversed it into a kick to the head. He attempted a running senton but was stopped when Rush put his knees up.

Rush attempted to keep Tozawa on the ground, but the veteran was able to regain some momentum, keeping up with Rush's speed. Tozawa kicked Rush to the outside of the ring and followed up with a bullet like suicide dive.

Rush was lobbed back inside, and Tozawa rushed him, putting him into an octopus stretch, nearly getting the submission victory. Rush instead countered it into a pinning attempt. Though Tozawa kicked out, Rush caught a kneeling Tozawa with a spinning back kick, getting a near fall.

Rush went to the top, but Tozawa cut him off, attempting a superplex. The 23-year old managed to hang on before knocking Tozawa off the top, following up with the frog splash for the win.

Results: Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa

After the match, a hype video played for Drew Gulak, highlighting his aggression and his submission expertise. Afterward, Gulak was shown training with Jack Gallagher before his match against Cedric Alexander later in the night.

