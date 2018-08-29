WWE 205 Live Results: August 28, 2018

This week's main event featured another barn burning match between Kalisto and Buddy Murphy!

On this week's episode of 205 Live, Akira Tozawa had his chance at redemption, as he took on Brian Kendrick who, along with Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak, assaulted him before his bout with Collin Delaney last week.

We also saw a hard-hitting one-on-one match between Kalisto and Buddy Murphy, who have been a part of a barn-burning rivalry over the past few months. Would The Juggernaut put down the former Cruiserweight Champion for good, or would Kalisto's speed be too much for Buddy Murphy to handle?

Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa

Could Akira Tozawa get revenge for the beatdown he received last week?

The battle of the former Cruiserweight Champions started off with a promo from Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher, who took the opportunity to run down Toronto before verbally targetting Tozawa. Kendrick said that Tozawa didn't know his place and that the beatdown last week wasn't personal. But since he demanded a match this week, he wouldn't get any kind of retribution; only more suffering.

Tozawa was unfazed by Kendrick's threats, as he confidently made his way to the ring. It was revealed during his entrance that Gulak wasn't around for this episode, as he was on a tour with the Raw brand.

Kendrick attempted to bait Tozawa to the outside. However, Tozawa caught Kendrick and Gallagher with unexpected shots to their jaws, before putting Kendrick back in the ring.

Kendrick attempted to roll up Tozawa but was met with a kick to the jaw followed by a senton splash. Tozawa had the upper hand in the match for only a few minutes, but Gallagher's distraction allowed Kendrick to get back into the bout.

Kendrick lifted Tozawa into the air and planted him with a double underhook suplex before putting him into an armbar.

Tozawa attempted to break out, but Kendrick countered into the Captain's Hook. Tozawa broke out by getting to the ropes, only to be put in a sleeper.

Tozawa finally escaped Kendrick's grasp, putting him to the ground before landing a devastating shining wizard. Before he could hit the Senton Splash from the top rope, Kendrick rolled out only to be caught off guard by a suicide dive.

Tozawa repeatedly slammed Kendrick's right leg into the ring post, wrapping it around the steel. He followed up with a knee breaker into a back suplex.

Kendrick was set up in the corner with his knee caught up in the ropes. Tozawa repeatedly dropkicked it, further damaging his right leg.

Tozawa then hit a dragon whip, followed by a spinning wheel kick before putting Kendrick away with a top rope Senton Splash for the win.

Results: Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick via pinfall.

Aside from a small bit at the beginning of the match, Tozawa completely dominated The Brian Kendrick. With a performance like that, could he find himself in title contention soon?

The commentary team continued to recap the rivalry of Buddy Murphy and Kalisto, highlighting the feud between Murphy & Tony Nese and Lucha House Party.

Nese and Murphy were backstage being interviewed when the mic cut out, with most of the promo falling on deaf ears.

