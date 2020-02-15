205 Live Results (February 14th, 2020): Surprising return of a disgruntled star, extreme match set for next week

One (Oney) Two (Burch) are on a roll!

The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari have been trying to "take back" 205 Live from the invading force of NXT and NXT UK Superstars. Their recent targets? Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

The hard-hitting team has been a thorn in their side for months now, and their feud reached a boiling point tonight. First, though, Lorcan & Burch faced the Singh Brothers.

The Canadian crowd showed a lot of love for the Singh Brothers. "Bolly Bolly" signs and "You deserve it" chants. Since the brothers don't understand cheers, they immediately ruined it by turning their backs on Canada. Vancouver, specifically.

The Singh Brothers vs One-Two (Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch)

Burch launched Sunil Singh into the apron while Lorcan hammered Samir with mounted punches in the corner. Sunil was able to send Burch into the steps, which distracted Oney, allowing Samir to get back in the bout.

The Singh Brothers kept Oney Lorcan away from his corner, dividing the ring and keeping the Star Destroyer trapped with a headlock. Eventually, Lorcan was able to fight out of the corner of the Singhs, tagging in the Guvnor.

Burch's offense was immediately haunted when the brothers hit double superkicks on their opponents. The Singh Brothers nearly got the win, but Lorcan broke up the pinfall. Burch hit Sunil with a missile dropkick and tagged in Lorcan for the elevated implant DDT.

Results: One-Two defeated the Singh Brothers via pinfall.

After the bout, Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick distracted Lorcan & Burch, allowing the Singhs to attack them from behind. Kendrick and Daivari followed suit. The Singh Brothers left just as Kendrick and Daivari battered Burch & Lorcan with steel chairs.

Will we be seeing a new union between Daivari & Kendrick and the Singh Brothers in the near future?

