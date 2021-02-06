205 Live Results (February 5th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

No Dusty Cup this week, it's all 205 Live cruiserweight action. Our main event featured two of the young studs on the roster, August Grey and Jake Atlas, in a fantastic match up. These two have been regular highlights of the Purple Brand prior to the Dusty Cup matches taking over Friday nights, and were back tonight to prove why that was the case.

We kicked off the night with an odd tag team bout. The 205 Live OGs had been having issues with Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz for months now, leading to a truce between Ever-Rise and The Singh Brothers. Tonight, they united to put Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari away.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs Matt Martel and Sunil Singh on 205 Live

Sunil Singh worked over the former top dawg of 205 Live, but Nese managed to turn things around when Matt Martel tagged in. Both teams traded the upper hand, ending with Daivari sending Martel into Singh.

From here, the 205 Live veterans dominated the bout. Singh was left in no man's land for what felt like years for the Bollywood dancing bad boy, but he finally managed to get to Ever-Rise's Martel. Martel ran in like a house on fire, taking out both Nese and Daivari. A DDT spiked Daivari for a two-count.

Singh hit a pin point diving elbow drop that would've gotten the win had Nese not broken it up. Daivari escaped a double suplex attempt after Nese saved him once again, and planted Singh with a reverse DDT.

Matt Martel managed to roll Daivari up, but the ref was distracted, allowing Nese to hit a running knee or the victory.

Results: Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated Matt Martel and Sunil Singh on 205 Live.

Grade: C

After the match, Ever-Rise and the Bollywood Boyz began to argue again, and their truce seemingly broke down.