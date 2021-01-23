205 Live Results: Top NXT rivals team up; Incredible finish to Women's Dusty Cup match

Ladies and gents, tonight was a special episode of 205 Live. Tonight, the all-important Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, both the men's and women's tournaments, would take center stage tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher found themselves thrust into the tournament after a horrific incident revolving around Karrion Kross and Ashante "Thee" Adonis on NXT. After a hellacious Fight Pit, could these two brawlers turn into a formidable tag team? We'd find out tonight.

205 Live kicked off with the second-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell represented The Way as they looked to win the inaugural tournament. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory were already eliminated, making these two the only ones capable of winning a Dusty Cup this year. Their opponents? Two of NXT's newcomers and some truly incredible talents in Gigi Dolan and Cora Jade.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) vs Gigi Dolan and Cora Jade on 205 Live

Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade started things off, but Jade quickly tagged out when Hartwell overwhelmed her. Gigi Dolan hit Hartwell with some strong kicks, but Hartwell managed to tag in The Poison Pixie. Candice LeRae missed a legdrop and was taken to the corner for a Cora Jade tag.

A running knee knocked LeRae almost out cold. As Jade went to bounce off the ropes, she was stopped by Hartwell. LeRae took advantage of the distinction and battered Jade into the mat.

The Way took turns tearing down Jade, as they dominated on their 205 Live debut. After several minutes, Jade finally tagged out to Dolan, who lit up Hartwell with a strong flurry of kicks. A roundhouse to the jaw left Hartwell down on one knee, and a pump kick nearly took her head off.

Advertisement

A double suplex was blocked, and Hartwell sent Jade to the floor. Dolan was planted with a stalling vertical suplex before LeRae rolled in, but she didn't notice Jade was the legal competitor. Cora Jade almost got a serious upset on 205 Live tonight with a series of near falls, only for LeRae to kick out and send Indi Hartwell in to finish the job.

A belly-to-back driver spiked Jade, knocking her and Dolan out of the tournament and sending The Way onto the next round.

Advertisement

Results: The Way defeated Cora Jade and Gigi Dolan via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B