205 Live Results: July 17, 2018

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 959 // 18 Jul 2018, 09:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Lio Rush outshine Akira Tozawa?

205 Live's General Manager Drake Maverick revealed at the beginning of the show that Cedric Alexander has asked for another challenger, and the GM will reveal his future opponent later on in the night. Maverick also hyped up the main event of the night, featuring former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa taking on the Man of the Hour, Lio Rush.

However, the first match of the night would be a rematch from a few weeks ago, as TJP would get another shot at Noam Dar.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

TJP vs Noam Dar

TJP came out to start 205 Live, yet again claiming that he deserved to challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship. He also talked trash about his opponent, Noam Dar, before calling him handsome for some reason.

As the match began, TJP attempted to sneak up behind Dar as he took off his jacket. However, the Scottish Supernova was too quick for the CruiserGreat, almost connecting with another flying kick. TJP made his way outside the ring, but Dar followed, throwing him back inside before the two men began trading submission maneuvers.

TJP hung Dar up in the ropes, before connecting with a dropkick from the top turnbuckle to the outside. TJP then forced his opponent into the corner, landing multiple uppercuts. Dar attempted to fight back, but TJP forced him to the ground with another uppercut, followed by a body slam and tope atomico.. Getting a two-count, TJP forced Dar into a double wrist lock suplex followed by a wrist lock.

Dar reached the ropes, and both men traded shots before Dar attempted a roll-up. TJP broke out, first putting him into an armbar before hitting a brutal arm breaker on the Scottish Supernova. The CruiserGreat kept Dar on the mat with a suplex/back suplex combo, followed by a leg/wrist lock. Dar rolled TJP up, forcing the former champion to break the holds. TJP attempted a cross body, but Dar evaded.

Noam Dar prevented TJP from getting to the top rope, then hit a throat chop, chest chop, European uppercut combination followed up with a northern lights suplex for a two-count.

Dar picked up TJP, who attempted to steal the match with a Detonation Kick. Dar, however, escaped, kicking his opponent's legs out from under him before hitting a clothesline from behind. Dar attempted to hit his finish, but TJP rolled out of the way, attempting another Detonation Kick.

Dar escaped once again but was tossed into the ropes. TJP went for another dropkick to the outside, but Dar evaded, knocking him to the outside. The two fought outside, but TJP took out Dar's knee, which he'd been working on throughout the match.

As Dar pleaded for the ref to not call off the match, the CruiserGreat took him down with a vicious chop block followed by a few stomps to his knee. He then set Dar up near the edge of the ring, using the ropes for an intense single leg Boston crab.

He broke up the hold before he was disqualified, but would lock in the Figure Four Deathlock for the submission victory.

Results: TJP defeated Noam Dar via submission

After beating Dar and avenging his loss, TJP believed he proved that Noam Dar's victory over him a few weeks ago was a fluke.

Another video recap was shown of last week's main event between Hideo Itami and Cedric Alexander.

Page 1 of 3 Next