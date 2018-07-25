205 Live Results: July 24, 2018

The #1 Contender to the Cruiserweight Championship is decided tonight

On 205 Live tonight, Cedric Alexander will find out who is next challenger is: Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali, TJP, or Hideo Itami?

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick joined the announce team for the opening contest as they discussed the upcoming #1 contender's match.

Akira Tozawa vs Jack Gallagher

Akira Tozawa looked to move past his loss in last week's main event. The former champion made his way to the ring, looking to his next challenge, Jack Gallagher.

Gallagher stated before the match that 205 Live and the WWE Universe needs to remember that he is also a devastating singles competitor and looks to get a shot at the title soon enough.

Tozawa went for a quick strike to start the match, but Gallagher caught him, throwing him to the ground after putting him in a full nelson. Tozawa made it back to his feet, countering a sunset flip into a kick to the chest followed by a senton splash.

Tozawa forced Gallagher into the corner, stomping on the villainous Brit. Gallagher fought out of it, and the two cruiserweights traded strikes and chops. Tozawa, however, won out with a stiff jab to the jaw, forcing Gallagher out to the floor. Tozawa went for a baseball slide, but Gallagher pulled the apron up, trapping the former champion and beating him down.

Gallagher threw him back in the ring and continued to tear down Tozawa with stomps and elbows. Gallagher then forced him into the mat with an armbar/wristlock. Tozawa, however, managed to get to the ropes before too much damage could be done. Gallagher locked in another wristlock while working over his opponent's fingers, forcing Tozawa back to the ground before Gallagher stomped on his worn down arm.

Tozawa finally got away from Gallagher, catching him with a spinning back kick followed by a spinning roundhouse kick. After a missile dropkick from the top rope, Gallagher barely kicked out at two. Gallagher attempted to put Tozawa back into an armbar, but he countered into a hurricanrana followed by an octopus stretch. Gallagher broke out, slamming Tozawa to the mat with a tilt-a-whirl-slam followed by a powerbomb, nearly picking up the win.

Gallagher attempted to knock Tozawa out with the running dropkick to the corner, but Tozawa avoided it, landing a shining wizard and making his way to the top rope.

Before he could go for the Senton Splash, Gallagher met him at the top, putting him in yet another wristlock. Tozawa forced himself out of it, dropping Gallagher to the mat before following him with the Senton Splash for the win.

Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher via pinfall

After the match, Tozawa made his way over to Drake Maverick to ask for another match with Lio Rush.

TJP and Hideo Itami cut promos on the upcoming Fatal-4-Way match. TJP said that the main event always belonged to him, while Itami looked past the challenge, claiming that Cedric Alexander won't be ready for him this time.

