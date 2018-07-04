Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

205 Live Results: July 3, 2018

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
944   //    04 Jul 2018, 09:11 IST

Will Bud
Will Buddy Murphy finally eliminate Mustafa Ali?

A preview for tonight's show played, showing the two marque feuds of the show. Drake Maverick revealed that Cedric Alexander will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Hideo Itami. Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali were scheduled to tear each other apart in the main event of tonight's show in a street fight, and TJP's quest for "real" competition was finally answered.

TJP has been moaning for the past few months about not having any kind of real competition on 205 Live. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, in response, finally decided to give the CruiserGreat some real competition.

TJP walked down the ramp, complaining that he:

A- wasn't in the main event

B- wasn't fighting for the Cruiserweight Championship

C- was in Nebraska

TJP vs Noam Dar

Noam Dar made his return to 205 Live tonight to take on the first Cruiserweight Champion. Dar made his return to in-ring competition during the UK Championship special where he won a fatal-4-way match to earn a future title opportunity.


Noam Dar quickly dominated TJP, tripping up the CruiserGreat before hitting a vicious running knee on TJP for the win.

Results: Noam Dar defeated TJP in his in-ring return.

Page 1 of 3 Next
205 Live Mustafa Ali Buddy Murphy
205 Live Results: June 5, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results - May 8th, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: April 3, 2018
RELATED STORY
Five 205 Live Matches from 2018 You Must Match 
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: June 19, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: April 10, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: June 12, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: May 29th, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues a warning to 205 Live...
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results - May 15th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us