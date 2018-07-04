205 Live Results: July 3, 2018

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST

Will Buddy Murphy finally eliminate Mustafa Ali?

A preview for tonight's show played, showing the two marque feuds of the show. Drake Maverick revealed that Cedric Alexander will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Hideo Itami. Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali were scheduled to tear each other apart in the main event of tonight's show in a street fight, and TJP's quest for "real" competition was finally answered.

TJP has been moaning for the past few months about not having any kind of real competition on 205 Live. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, in response, finally decided to give the CruiserGreat some real competition.

TJP walked down the ramp, complaining that he:

A- wasn't in the main event

B- wasn't fighting for the Cruiserweight Championship

C- was in Nebraska

TJP vs Noam Dar

Noam Dar made his return to 205 Live tonight to take on the first Cruiserweight Champion. Dar made his return to in-ring competition during the UK Championship special where he won a fatal-4-way match to earn a future title opportunity.

Noam Dar quickly dominated TJP, tripping up the CruiserGreat before hitting a vicious running knee on TJP for the win.

Results: Noam Dar defeated TJP in his in-ring return.